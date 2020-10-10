Added: 10.10.2020 10:55 | 10 views | 0 comments

New Delhi/Taipei, Oct 10 : In a strong message to Bejing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the National Day celebrations on Saturday said that Taiwan will play an active role in establishing new regional and international order in the face of Chinese aggression against democracies. Incidentally, Taiwan received huge support from Indians across the country. Indians not only congratulated Taiwan's President and officials on social media but installed 109th national day greetings to Taiwan in New Delhi, in defiance to the Chinese embassy's warning. The mission, in a dictatorial letter issued on October 7, had asked Indian media not to refer Taiwan as a "countrya or...