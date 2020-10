Added: 10.10.2020 12:11 | 10 views | 0 comments

DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated the executive director of the UN World Food Programme, a day after the organisation won this year's Nobel Peace Prize. The Dalai Lama in a letter to David Beasley said the award is recognition of the organisation's vital role in reducing hunger in the world. The...