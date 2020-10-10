US pressure campaign against Iran ‘example of state terrorism’: Iran



The Iranian envoy to the United Nations (UN) has lambasted the so-called US maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic as an “example of state terrorism” aimed at creating suffering and social unrest in the country. Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remark at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's sixth committee on counter-terrorism on Thursday evening. “The policy of maximum pressure by the US on Iran is designed to deliberately and indiscriminately target innocent civilians with the aim of creating suffering and hardship, as well as stoking social unrest in accordance with the flawed policy of regime change,” Takht-Ravanchi said. "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns... More in article.wn.com » Iran Tags: Targus