Added: 09.10.2020 11:12 | 9 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It now appears Donald Trump is going to lose the election in November-and lose badly. With millions of followers, the United States is not prepared to deal with those that will suffer from an identity crisis and state of uncertainty and confusion. Indeed, one can only speculate what will happen to supporters that are defined by the president and his values, beliefs, and personality. Known as an identity crisis, a person sometimes feels overwhelmed or is besieged by fear and doubt-real or imaginary. They can also embrace an ideology like racism or nationalism. It is attractive to suspend individual judgment and place oneâ€™s faith in the leadership...