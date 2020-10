Added: 09.10.2020 16:14 | 6 views | 0 comments

Iran has denounced as “state terrorism” and “crimes against humanity” a set of draconian new restrictions imposed by the United States on much of the country’s banking sector, a move designed to punish the nation just as its outbreak of coronavirus reached record levels of death and infection. The administration of President Donald Trump, goaded by hardline ideologues in Washington, placed restrictions Thursday...