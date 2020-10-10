Added: 09.10.2020 17:31 | 8 views | 0 comments

The embattled president of Kyrgyzstan has ordered a near-two-week state of emergency in the capital in a bid to end turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary election as clashes between rival factions escalated and gunshots were fired at several political leaders. Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed that the state of emergency, from 8pm on Friday to 8am on October 21, could include a curfew and travel restrictions. He also ordered the military to deploy troops to Bishkek to enforce the measure. But hours after the decree was issued, the Interior Ministry said the state of emergency will only be introduced on Saturday â€” the confusion reflecting the chaos that has engulfed the country. Convoys of...