October 15 US Presidential debate will not happen



The Commission on Public Debates officially canceled the town hall-style debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden scheduled for Oct. 15. When the Trump campaign rejected plans to make the debate virtual after he was infected with the coronavirus, the commission announced the debate will not be happening, given that both Biden and Trump said they wouldnâ€™t attend. â€œIt is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations...