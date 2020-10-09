Added: 08.10.2020 11:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

One in every 130 females around the world is living in modern slavery, while women and girls account for nearly three quarters (71 per cent) of all modern slavery victims, a first-of-its-kind global report has revealed. Among the reportâ€™s findings is that women and girls make up 99 per cent of all victims of forced sexual exploitation, 84 per cent of all those who are forced to marry and 58 per cent of all victims of forced labour. There are many reasons why women and girls are more likely to be held as modern slaves, the report, titled Stacked Odds, found. These range from outdated laws, to social norms and different attitudes to daughters compared to sons. Gender stacks the...