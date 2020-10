Nigerian migrant worker burned alive in Libya



Source: news.trust.org



(CNN)Three men stormed a factory in Tripoli, doused a Nigerian worker in petrol, and set him on fire, according to a statement by the Libyan interior ministry, in a new reported attack on migrants in the north African country. The United Nations has described the man's death "another senseless crime against migrants in the country." A statement by Tripoli's interior ministry on Wednesday said the suspects -- all Libyan nationals -- had been detained for the attack on the man,... More in article.wn.com » Fire, Africa, Nigeria Tags: Workers