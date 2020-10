Added: 08.10.2020 13:09 | 5 views | 0 comments

A report by the UK Parliament’s Defence Committee has said that Huawei technology posed a risk to Britain and its citizens. The company has argued the report was not based on facts. The new report, titled ‘The Security of 5G’, published on Thursday, said Huawei was "clearly strongly linked to the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party, despite its statements to the contrary." The document based its...