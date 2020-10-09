Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of shelling historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh



YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of heavy fighting. The Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, suffered interior and exterior damage, according to the state-run Armenian Unified Infocenter. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied attacking the cathedral, saying that its army “doesn’t target historical, cultural, especially religious buildings and monuments.” Armenian media reports said some children were inside the cathedral in the town of Shusha at the time of the shelling, and although... More in article.wn.com » Army Tags: Children