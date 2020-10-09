Added: 08.10.2020 19:47 | 11 views | 0 comments

The melting of the Arctic ice cap is opening up a fast new sea passage in the â€˜High Northâ€™ for the rapidly expanding Chinese Navy to get into the Atlantic in a fresh challenge to Britain and the West, the chief of the Royal Navy has warned. The shift in the ecological balance is also likely to be exploited by Russia to assert itself even waters which are of vital strategic importance to Europe and America, said Admiral Tony Radakin. â€œClimate change is a concern for us all but it is opening up maritime trade...