ï»¿Friday, 09 October 2020
Melting Arctic ice caps bolstering Chinaâ€™s military, warns UK navy chief

Added: 08.10.2020 19:47 | 11 views | 0 comments

Source: www.eenews.net
Source: www.eenews.net

The melting of the Arctic ice cap is opening up a fast new sea passage in the â€˜High Northâ€™ for the rapidly expanding Chinese Navy to get into the Atlantic in a fresh challenge to Britain and the West, the chief of the Royal Navy has warned. The shift in the ecological balance is also likely to be exploited by Russia to assert itself even waters which are of vital strategic importance to Europe and America, said Admiral Tony Radakin. â€œClimate change is a concern for us all but it is opening up maritime trade...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: UK, EU, Russia, Climate change



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Police

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved