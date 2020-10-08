Added: 07.10.2020 12:02 | 11 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The events of the past several months have drawn attention to the growing threat posed by both far-right and far-left anarchist groups, particularly the Proud Boys and Antifa. In addition to several altercations between the two groups, there have been a handful of shootings resulting in two deaths. Despite the isolated events to inflict injury or harm, Proud Boys and Antifa-including dozens of other far-right and far-left anarchist groups-commit little violence compared to the government and its professional armies, or the nationâ€™s weapons industries funded and maintained by Congress, the Presidency, and Wall Street financiers. Indeed, anarchy...