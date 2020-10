Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees



Added: 07.10.2020 17:35 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as an extremely dangerous Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but...... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Mexico