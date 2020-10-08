Added: 07.10.2020 17:53 | 12 views | 0 comments

Washington (CNN)Two high-profile ISIS fighters have been indicted on terrorism charges related to the hostage-taking and deaths of four Americans, the US government announced Wednesday. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were part of an ISIS execution cell dubbed "the Beatles" because of their British accents, are expected to make their initial appearances in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday afternoon. They are in FBI custody. Kotey and Elsheikh are charged for their involvement in the hostage-taking and murders...