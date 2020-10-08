â€˜None Of It Reportedâ€™: How Corporate Media Buried The Assange Trial



One of the most imposing features of state-corporate propaganda is its incessant, repetitive nature. Over and over again, the â€˜mainstreamâ€™ media have to convince the public that â€˜ourâ€™ government prioritises the health, welfare and livelihoods of the general population, rather than the private interests of an elite stratum of society that owns and runs all the major institutions, banks, corporations and media. We are constantly bombarded by government ministers and their media lackeys telling us that â€˜ourâ€™ armed forces require huge resources, at public expense, to maintain the countryâ€™s â€˜peaceâ€™ and â€˜securityâ€™. We do not hear so much about the realpolitik of invading, bombing or otherwise...