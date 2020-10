Man who conspired with 9/11 hijackers sues Trump and US officials alleging 'cover up'



Source: spacecoastdaily.com



A man who conspired with the 9/11 hijackers sued President Trump and other U.S. officials in a series of lawsuits filed in the last two months alleging they were trying to cover up information about the terrorist attacks. Zacarias Moussaoui filed 20 handwritten, “rambling” suits to the U.S. District Court of the District of Colorado between Aug. 21 and Sept. 8 against officials like Trump, former... More in article.wn.com » Tags: President