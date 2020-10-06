Trump Leaves Hospital, Will Continue Recovery at White House



Source: www.politico.com



The president said on Twitter that he will be discharged at 6:30 p.m. local time. President Donald Trump has tweeted a new video taped after he returned to the White House in which he tells the American public not to be afraid of COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and more than a million worldwide. In message that is sure to infuriate medical doctors trying to keep the country safe, Trump says he has "learned so much" about the virus he contracted. And he says: "Donâ€™t let it dominate. Donâ€™t let it take over your lives." Trump was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by a team of some of the countryâ€™s best doctors and he received an experimental... More in article.wn.com » White House, President Tags: Donald Trump