Building Housing Kyrgyz Parliament, President's Office Catches Fire After Day Of Protests

BISHKEK â€“ Fire broke out in the building housing Kyrgyzstan's presidential offices and the parliament after protesters seized the building, and jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev was freed following violent clashes in Bishkek between security forces and people angry over the results of parliamentary elections. Fire broke out early on October 6 in the third floor of the building where President Sooronbai Jeenbekovâ€™s offices and the chamber of the 120-member Jogorku Kenesh (the Supreme Council) are located. Black smoke poured from the windows as firefighters tried to put out the fire, RFE/RLâ€™s Kyrgyz Service reported. Photos posted earlier on social media show protesters in the...

