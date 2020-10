As Harris pitches to Black voters, some want to hear more

Added: 06.10.2020 8:49 | 12 views | 0 comments

Standing before Sen. Kamala Harris at a campaign event near a Raleigh barbershop, Marcus Bass asked the Democratic vice presidential nominee a pointed question: How would she and Joe Biden convince young Black voters their ticket isn't simply the lesser of two evils? "I appreciate your question and the point," Harris replied. “Nobody is supposed to vote...