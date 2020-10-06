ï»¿Tuesday, 06 October 2020
The Assange Extradition Case is an Unprecedented Attack on Press Freedom, So Whyâ€™s the Media Largely Ignoring It?

Added: 06.10.2020 11:08 | 12 views | 0 comments

Source: lailasnews.com
The silence of journalists in Britain and the US over the extradition proceedings against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is making them complicit in the criminalisation of newsgathering by the American government. In an Old Bailey courtroom in London over the past four weeks, lawyers for the US government have sought the extradition of Assange to the US to face 17 charges under the Espionage Act of 1917 and one charge of computer misuse. At the heart of their case is the accusation that in leaking a trove of classified US diplomatic and military cables in 2010, Assange and WikiLeaks endanger the lives of US agents and informants. One of the many peculiarities in this strange case is that...

