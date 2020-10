Was poisoned by Russian authorities as they saw me as a 'threat', says Alexei Navalny

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic said he believed Russia&'s intelligence services had poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year&'s parliamentary elections. "They understood that there were big, big problems threatening them ahead of elections...