Opposition groups claimed to have seized power in Kyrgyzstan after protesters broke into the parliament building in the capital Bishkek, in the wake of Sunday’s parliamentary elections which they say were rigged. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said “political forces” were tryin “to illegally seize state power” in the Central Asian country where two of his predecessors have been swept from power over the past 15 years. Protesters stormed the government headquarters in central Bishkek that houses the...