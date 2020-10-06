Added: 06.10.2020 14:55 | 12 views | 0 comments

Over the 17 days of Julian Assangeâ€™s extradition hearing in London, prosecutors succeeded in proving both crimes and conspiracy. The culprit, however, was not Assange. Instead, the lawbreakers and conspirators turned out to be the British and American governments. Witness after witness detailed illegal measures to violate Assangeâ€™s right to a fair trial, destroy his health, assassinate his character, and imprison him in solitary confinement for the rest of his life. Courtroom evidence exposed illegality on an unprecedented scale by Americaâ€™s and Britainâ€™s intelligence, military, police, and judicial agencies to eliminate Assange. The governments had the edge, like the white man of whom...