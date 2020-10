Added: 04.10.2020 9:46 | 4 views | 0 comments

The Independent’s Stop The Illegal Wildlife Trade campaign has inspired a conservation charity in America to launch their own off-shoot campaign to save the giraffe, a species that we revealed is in grave danger due to demand for its body parts and skin. To mark World Animal Day on 4 October, Kids Against Animal Poaching [KAAP] has launched #StandTallForGiraffes. The campaign mobilises thousands of the organisation’s...