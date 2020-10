Added: 02.10.2020 23:55 | 2 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19, the White House press secretary said. "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. Trump is in "good spirits" after his COVID-19 diagnosis early Friday morning...