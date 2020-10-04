ï»¿Sunday, 04 October 2020
Germany marks low-key 30th anniversary of reunification

Added: 03.10.2020 13:44 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: caymaneco.org
Source: caymaneco.org

Germany is marking the 30th anniversary of its reunification on Saturday, drawing a generally positive picture of the progress made in knitting together east and west amid celebrations that are low-key because of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany was reunited on October 3, 1990, after four decades of Cold War division. East Germany joined the western federal republic less than a year after the east's communist rulers "under pressure from growing protests" opened the Berlin Wall and the rest of the highly fortified border between the two states. While much progress has been made since then, economic and other differences between the west and the less-prosperous east still...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Germany, FED, EU, Berlin, Protests



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved