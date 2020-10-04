Germany marks low-key 30th anniversary of reunification



Germany is marking the 30th anniversary of its reunification on Saturday, drawing a generally positive picture of the progress made in knitting together east and west amid celebrations that are low-key because of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany was reunited on October 3, 1990, after four decades of Cold War division. East Germany joined the western federal republic less than a year after the east's communist rulers "under pressure from growing protests" opened the Berlin Wall and the rest of the highly fortified border between the two states. While much progress has been made since then, economic and other differences between the west and the less-prosperous east still... More in article.wn.com » FED, EU, Berlin, Protests Tags: Germany