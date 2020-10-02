Added: 02.10.2020 12:56 | 19 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Many observers dismissed the role of race in 2016 by arguing that President Barack Obama’s voters could not have had unfavorable views of racial minorities. But this past Tuesday evening at the presidential debate, it was clear what role race will play in 2020. Not only could Donald Trump not condemn White Supremacy and militias or the Proud Boys’ racist attitudes towards Black Americans, but he thrilled the violent far-right groups when he asked them to “stand back and stand by” on election day. While the president’s reply struck some observers as more evidence of a leader who struggles with half-digested thoughts and jumbled phrases, others...