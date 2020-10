Added: 01.10.2020 4:20 | 11 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan told a UN biodiversity summit on Wednesday that Pakistan was among the ten countries that were the most vulnerable to climate change. The summit, held virtually in New York, brought toge­ther heads of state and government from across the glo­be to consider urgent mea­s­­ures for protecting biodiversity. President of the 75th Gen­eral Assembly of the United Nations, Volkan Bozkir, had convened the summit, which was co-chaired...