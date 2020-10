Added: 01.10.2020 4:23 | 11 views | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump has called for the Proud Boys to “stand down” after he failed to condemn the far-right group during his first election debate with challenger Joe Biden. When asked during the event in Cleveland if he would instruct the male-only group of neo-fascists to obey the direction of law enforcement, Mr Trump said: “Proud Boys, stand back and...