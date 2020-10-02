Added: 01.10.2020 4:50 | 10 views | 0 comments

As fierce fighting continues between bitter rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia over a breakaway region, fears are growing of a regional war that could draw in Russia and Turkey. The two former Soviet republics have reported that dozens of fighters have been killed and hundreds wounded since hostilities broke out Sunday. On Tuesday, both accused each other of firing directly into each other's territory beyond the conflict zone, as civilian deaths grew and fighting raged for a third day. As the violence escalates, NBC News looks at the main players and what is behind the recent fighting.What is Nagorno-Karabakh? At the heart of the conflict is Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region slightly bigger...