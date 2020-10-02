Manchester Arena Bomber Appeared on MI5's Radar 18 Times Before 2017 Attack, Inquiry Reveals



At least 22 people were killed and 250 jured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena moments after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017. The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing has heard that suicide bomber Salman Abedi was brought to MI5's attention on at least 18 separate occasions before the 2017 terrorist attack. It emerged on Wednesday that MI5 received their first alert about 22-year-old Abedi in 2010. He was made a security service "subject of interest" (SOI) in 2014, but his file was dropped four months later, "based on his lack of engagement with individuals of interest" to MI5.