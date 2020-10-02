ï»¿Friday, 02 October 2020
Manchester Arena Bomber Appeared on MI5's Radar 18 Times Before 2017 Attack, Inquiry Reveals

Added: 01.10.2020 10:05 | 9 views | 0 comments

Source: www.motorzest.com
Source: www.motorzest.com

At least 22 people were killed and 250 jured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena moments after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017. The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing has heard that suicide bomber Salman Abedi was brought to MI5's attention on at least 18 separate occasions before the 2017 terrorist attack. It emerged on Wednesday that MI5 received their first alert about 22-year-old Abedi in 2010. He was made a security service "subject of interest" (SOI) in 2014, but his file was dropped four months later, "based on his lack of engagement with individuals of interest" to MI5. The public inquiry also...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Manchester, Ariana Grande



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved