A court in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada province has handed down death penalties to 10 people, including the Saudi king and the US president, over their involvement in the massacre of dozens of Yemeni students two years ago. The Specialized First Instance Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced the defendants to death in absentia after finding them guilty of complicity in the Saudi-led airstrike...