Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will continue to debate President Donald Trump despite a chaotic first debate Tuesday night, his campaign confirmed. “I don’t know how many different ways we can say it. Yes, we are going to do the debates,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, according to The Hill. “I would imagine there will be some additional conversations [with the Commission on Presidential Debates]. But yeah, we are committing to attending the debates.” Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California,...