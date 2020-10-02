Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said as they awaited the test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19. Trump's comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday. Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the... More in article.wn.com » President, Melania Trump Tags: Donald Trump