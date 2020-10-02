EU Agrees To Sanctions On Belarus Officials Over Election, Crackdown



EU leaders have agreed on a plan to impose sanctions on about 40 individuals in Belarus responsible for fraud in the August presidential election and a brutal crackdown on protesters. After summit talks that stretched into the early morning on October 2, EU leaders were able to overcome a diplomatic stalemate created by Cyprus and agreed on a delayed sanctions package on Belarus. 'We have decided today to implement the sanctions,' European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing the summit...