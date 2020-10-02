Added: 02.10.2020 10:19 | 16 views | 0 comments

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States' intelligence agencies are not ready to compete on the global stage for decades to come with China, which is expanding its economic, military and diplomatic might, according to US House Intelligence Committee. In a piece in US magazine Foreign Affairs, Representative Adam Schiff, a California based Democrat who chairs the committee expressed concerns on the way the Chinese government has developed a model of domestic repression is most evident in the western region of Xinjiang. He said that Beijing has...