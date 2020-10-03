The EU-US dialogue on China is 'dead on arrival'



European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed the EU-US dialogue on China in June to check the Asian nation's rise and growing influence in Eastern Europe. Borrell criticized China of using "debt trap" diplomacy when 17 Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) signed the "17+1" platform with China to enhance their economic development in 2012. Borrell again complained that China was employing "mask diplomacy" when the Asian power sent medical equipment to some of the countries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. However, Borrell's proposal did not get much attention on either side of the Atlantic until recently.