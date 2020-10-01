ï»¿Thursday, 01 October 2020
Like Hitlerâ€™s Gleiwitz Event To Invade Poland, Was Trumpâ€™s Discarded Ballots Staged To Destroy Democracy?

Added: 30.09.2020 10:32 | 25 views | 0 comments

Source: www.dallasnews.com
Source: www.dallasnews.com

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barrâ€™s rush to politicize the handful of discarded military ballots in Pennsylvania (a battleground state) initially cast for the president appears to have been like the Gleiwitz incident: a staged event which was part of a larger operation used by Adolf Hitler and SS forces to justify Germanyâ€™s invasion and war against Poland. Along with other orchestrated events conducted along the Polish-German border, a house burning in the Polish Corridor, the Naziâ€™s staged an attack with German operatives dressed in Polish uniforms. The small group consequently seized Gleiwitz station to broadcast a short...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Germany, Donald Trump, President, Poland



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved