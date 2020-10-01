Added: 29.09.2020 5:12 | 18 views | 0 comments

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, which is presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year, said on Monday that the upcoming November gathering of world leaders will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom had originally planned to host world leaders for the G20 summit in Riyadh before the pandemic, offering Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the chance to share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers, such as Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Narendra Modi and China's Xi Jinping. Instead, the planned virtual meet-up announced Monday...