A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory today, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said. Shushan Stepanyan, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman, wrote on her Facebook page that the plane had been on a military assignment when it was shot down. Fierce fighting has been raging in recent days...