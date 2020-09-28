Added: 27.09.2020 21:22 | 2 views | 0 comments

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Belarus for a seventh consecutive weekend to demand President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation, accusing him of being reelected in a rigged presidential vote last month. Belarus is in turmoil since Lukashenko won the August 9 presidential election, with the opposition rejecting the official results and alleging voter fraud. The US and the EU, in particular, have repeated the allegation, rejecting Lukashenkoâ€™s re-election. Anti-government protest rallies have been held in the...