WHO warns two million virus deaths possible as Europe clamps down



Added: 26.09.2020 1:47 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.livetradingnews.com



The World Health Organization warned Friday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if infection-fighting measures are not kept up, as Europe tightened the screws faced with mounting cases and the US crossed another bleak milestone. Global deaths had reached 985,707 according to an AFP tally around 1800 GMT Friday, from more than 32.3 million cases. The hardest-hit US crossed seven million cases - more than a fifth of the global total despite accounting for only four percent of the world population. "One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million," the WHO's emergencies director... More in article.wn.com » GM Tags: EU