Mali swears in retired colonel as interim president



Source: www.brecorder.com



BAMAKO - Retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as Mali's interim president on Friday, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after a military coup. Malian officials hope the inauguration will lead the country's neighbours to lift punishing sanctions imposed after... More in article.wn.com » Tags: President