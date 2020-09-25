Powerful Vatican cardinal resigns amid financial scandal



ROME — The powerful head of the Vatican's saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from nd renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican provided no details on why Pope Francis accepted Becciu's resignation in a statement late Thursday. In the one-sentence announcement, the Holy See said only that Francis had accepted Becciu's resignation as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints "and his rights connected to the cardinalate." Becciu, the former No. 2 in the Vatican's secretariat of state, has been reportedly implicated in a financial scandal involving the Vatican's...