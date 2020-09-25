Added: 25.09.2020 1:01 | 2 views | 0 comments

UN Affairs Libya, as a country of transit for migrants, cannot surmount the associated challenges without international support, the country’s Head of State told world leaders gathered virtually for the UN General Assembly, rejecting “unilateral” reports on the situation of migrants. Addressing, via a pre-recorded video, Faiez Mustafa Serraj, President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, said that such “exaggerated” reports are not helpful and focus only on allegations of violations by relevant Libyan authorities. Such reports do not mention the efforts by the same authorities, which serve the interests of the migrants, he said, clarifying that...