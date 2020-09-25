Added: 25.09.2020 2:14 | 2 views | 0 comments

Four years into President Duterte’s administration, human rights violations in the Philippines continue amid an almost total climate of impunity. This briefing details ongoing human rights violations one year since a resolution on the country was passed by the UN Human Rights Council. It concludes that in the absence of credible domestic action, it falls on the international community to ensure the situation remains on the UN agenda, and launch an independent, international level investigation into extrajudicial executions in the context of the “war on drugs” and other violations that have occurred since 2016....