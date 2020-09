Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for first time in a century



A cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Rio de Janeiro throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, but gloom remains — the annual Carnival parade of flamboyant samba schools won’t be held in February. And while the decision is being characterized as a postponement of the event, no new date has been set. Rio’s League of Samba... More in article.wn.com »