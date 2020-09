Added: 25.09.2020 6:42 | 5 views | 0 comments

(CNN)China's Ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday that the US has "created enough troubles for the world already" as the two nations continued to spar over the coronavirus pandemic during a tense meeting of the UN Security Council. US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft criticized China over what she said was a "decision to hide the origins of this virus, minimize...