Added: 25.09.2020 11:59 | 6 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling There seems to be no end in sight to how President Donald Trump promises to steal the election. From refusing to leave office to declaring martial law or signing an executive order that prevents his Democratic opponent from becoming the new president, it is obvious that Trump’s efforts to undermine the public’s confidence in the election is unlimited. Although Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” hinted at the possibility of President Trump refusing to leave office if he loses a close or contested election, by abruptly cutting Woodward off to say the topic was off limits, Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal and longtime lawyer, may have just revealed...